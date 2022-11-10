Breaking: Three feared dead, scores injured as NSF stadium collapses

A section of the Stephen Keshi International Stadium, Asaba, Delta State under construction has collapsed.

Three persons were reportedly killed, while scores of others were injured and rushed to the hospital in Asaba.

According to available information, the section under construction, a two-storey building, was for the upcoming National Sports Festival, which Delta State is due to host from November 28, 2022.

Journalists who went to assess the situation were reported to have been chased out of the complex allegedly on the orders of the Chairman, Delta State Sports Commission, Tonobok Okowa.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, had weeks back inspected the structure, saying it passed integrity test and was 80 per cent ready for use.





