Three persons have been confirmed dead as a panel beater’s gas exploded in his workshop near a row of 12 shops at Palm Groove Estate, Ajao, Lagos State.

The incident occurred on Monday at about 7:58pm, The Eagle Online was told.

Two persons were injured, with one of them losing consciousness.

The unconscious victim was revived at the scene of the incident, while the other is in the hospital with severe burns.

Seven other shops were partially affected.

The explosion occurred while the technician was trying to put on his Oxycytelene flame, popularly known as cabad cylinder.