Breaking: Three cops feared killed as gunmen attack another Ebonyi police station

Three policeman were feared killed in a Sunday morning attack by gunmen on a Police Divisional headquarters at Unwana, Afikpo North local government area of Ebonyi State.

The gunmen were said to have attacked the Division around 2am and killed one Police constable and two Inspectors.

A source from the area noted that the gunmen wore masks.

The source said one of the gunmen was killed by the police who repelled the attack.

He said: “They killed three policemen – one constable and two inspectors and the police killed one of the gunmen.

“Nobody knows the identity of the gunman and police have taken the remains away.

“The incident happened around 2am, nobody knows the route they came from, all we hard were gunshots for about 10 minutes.

“At the moment there is no information to know if they destroyed or stole anything from the police station.

“The men were masked but the one killed had his face unveiled by the police to ascertain his identity. He also had red cloth tied around his waist believing it was a charm.”

Police spokesperson, Loveth Odah, could not be reached for confirmation or otherwise of the incident as at the time of this report.

Details shortly..