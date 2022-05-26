Breaking: Thousands storm PDP headquarters over Peter Obi + Video

Thousands of placard-bearing youths on Thursday stormed the National Headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party to demand for the recognition of a former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, as the sole presidential candidate of the party for the 2023 elections.

The demand came a day after Obi resigned his membership of the party after obtaining the form for the 2023 polls.

Obi had in a letter to the National Chairman of the party, Senator Iyorcha Ayu, said he had unmet expectations.

The protesters said Obi must be brought back to the party.

As at the time of filing this report, the protest was ongoing.

