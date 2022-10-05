Breaking: Terrorists free 23 remaining train attack victims

Terrorists on Wednesday released the 23 remaining victims of the Kaduna train attack.

The hostages were freed at about 4 pm on Wednesday.

The terrorists attacked the AK-9 Abuja-Kaduna train passengers on March 28, 2022.

The terrorists planted explosive devices along the rail track and when the Abuja-Kaduna bound AK-9 passenger train approached the point, the device exploded, causing the train to derail, leading to the death of eight passengers.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, confirmed that the Nigerian military secured the release of the remaining 23 victims.

Announcing the development in a document, the CDS said the nation owes the Nigerian military a debt of gratitude for achieving the feat.

The document signed by Secretary, Chief of Defense Staff Action Committee, Prof. Usman Yusuf, reads, “I am pleased to announce to the nation and the world that at 4:00 pm today, Wednesday, October 5, 2022, the seven-man Presidential Committee assembled by the Chief of Defence Staff General Irabor, secured the release and took custody of all the 23 remaining passengers held hostage by Boko Haram terrorists following the attack on the Abuja to Kaduna train on March 28, 2022.

“The nation owes a debt of gratitude to the Nigerian Military under the leadership of the CDS who conceived and guided the operation from start to finish. All sister Security Agencies and the Federal Ministry of Transportation contributed immensely to this Operation.”

He added that the President’s support made it possible to secure the release of the victims.

“The unwavering support of the President and Commander in Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR is what made it all possible.

“Members of this Committee are grateful for the rare honour and privilege to be part of this Humanitarian Operation. May God Almighty Heal Our Wounds and Bring Peace to Our Land.” Yusuf said.