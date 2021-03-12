The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the criminal breach of trust charge against jailed former Plateau State Governor, Joshua Dariye.

Dariye filed the suit praying the Supreme Court to upturn the November 16, 2018 judgment of the Court of Appeal, Abuja, which convicted him and sentenced him to 10 years for diverting public funds estimated at N1.162 billion, while he was the Governor of Plateau State.

The apex court, however, dismissed the criminal misappropriation charge against Dariye.