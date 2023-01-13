Breaking: Supreme Court sacks Obong of Calabar

The Supreme Court has dethroned the Obong of Calabar, Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi Otu V.

Consequently, the Court has ordered the kingmakers and Traditional Rulers’ Council to convoke a fresh selection process to produce Otu’s replacement.

The verdict was given during a court proceeding presided over by Justice Mohammed Lawal Garba Friday, January 13.

Reports said during the session, the court held that the fresh selection should be held in accordance with the 2002 constitution of the palace.

The ruling came after a former Minister of finance, Etubom Anthony Ani, had sued Otu and others in their capacities as members of the Etuboms’ Traditional Council for dismissing the screening process of the Western Calabar.

The court ordered that “the 1st Respondent (Etubom Ani) who admittedly was not capped/inducted into the Etuboms’ Council of the Palace of the Obong by the Obong at the time of the selection process was not traditionally qualified and eligible to vote and be voted for as the Obong of Calabar under Exhibit 1/20.

