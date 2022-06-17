Breaking: Supreme Court overrules Lagos, favours use of Hijab in public schools

The Supreme Court has overruled Lagos State on its restriction of the use of head covering (hijab) by willing female Muslim students of public schools.

In a split decision of five to two Friday, a seven-member panel of the apex court affirmed the July 21, 2016 judgment of the Court of Appeal, Lagos, which set aside the October 17, 2014 judgment by Justice Grace Onyeabo of the High Court of Lagos State, which upheld the hiab restriction.

Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, who wrote the lead majority judgment, which was read on by Justice Tijani Abubakar, dismissed the appeal filed by Lagos State against the 2016 judgment of the Court of Appeal, Lagos, on the grounds that the appeal was without merit.

More shortly…