Breaking: Supreme Court overrules CBN, FG, says old notes remain legal tenders 

The Supreme Court has just ruled that the banned old N500 and N1000 notes contrary to the CBN and FG new monetary policy remain legal tenders.

The apex Court ruling which is still ongoing held that the notes would remain legal tenders till December 31, 2023.

Details shortly…

