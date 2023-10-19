Breaking: Supreme Court fixes date for Atiku’s petition against Tinubu, INEC

The Supreme Court has fixed a date for the hearing of the petition of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, against the election of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the president of Nigeria.

Publisher of Ovation magazine, Otunba Dele Momodu, released the announcement by the Supreme Court on Thursday.

According to the announcement from the Supreme Court, the case by the former Vice President of Nigeria is against the Independent National Electoral Commission and Another.

The apex court in Nigeria fixed October 23, 2023 for the hearing.

The Supreme Court document, dated October 19, 2023, was signed by its Registrar, Zainab M. Garba.

The Eagle Online recalls that Abubakar is challenging the declaration of Tinubu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, as the winner of the election by INEC.