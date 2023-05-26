Breaking: Supreme Court dismisses PDP’s suit against Shettima

The Supreme Court has dismissed a suit seeking the disqualification of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, following allegations that his running mate and Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima, had double nomination on the platform of the All Progressives Congress for the 2023 polls.

A five-member panel of the Supreme Court dismissed the suit by the Peoples Democratic Party in the early hours of Friday.

The panel said the PDP lacked the locus standi to institute the suit, adding that it is not a member of the APC.

The PDP had claimed that Shettima’s nomination as Tinubu’s running mate was in breach of the provisions of sections 29(1), 33, 35, and 84(1)(2) of the Electoral Act, 2022 as he was already nominated as the candidate of the APC for Borno Central Senatorial District.

More details on this news website soon.