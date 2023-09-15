Breaking: Supreme Court dismisses APC appeal against Governor Mbah

The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal filed by the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Uche Nnaji in the last governorship election in Enugu State, challenging the return of Peter Mbah of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as winner.

A five-member panel of the apex court held, in a judgement Friday, that the legal team of the APC and Nnaji filed invalid brief of argument and failed to convince the court with cogent reason why the appellants’ incompetent brief should be allowed.

In the lead judgement, Justice Tijani Abubakar held that since the appellants’ brief was found to be invalid, the invalidity also affected the appeal in respect of which the appeal was filed.

He proceeded to dismiss the brief and appeal filed by the appellants.

More shortly…