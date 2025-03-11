Breaking: Supreme Court dismisses Agboola Ajayi’s case against Gov. Aiyedatiwa

In a landmark judgment delivered by the Supreme Court, the legal challenge filed by former Ondo State Deputy Governor and PDP governorship candidate in the November 16, 2024, gubernatorial election, Hon. Agboola Alfred Ajayi, has been dismissed.

The Supreme Court ruled against the appellants on the issue of locus standi, stating that they lacked the legal standing to pursue the case, rendering the appeal unsustainable.

Furthermore, the court affirmed that the case was statute-barred, upholding the decisions of the lower courts.

It emphasised that the cause of action arose on May 20, 2024, when the nomination forms were submitted to INEC, while the appellants filed their suit at the Federal High Court on June 7, 2024, well beyond the 14-day limit prescribed by law.

Consequently, the appeal was dismissed, with the court ordering Agboola Ajayi to pay ₦2 million in costs to each of the four respondents.

Ajayi had sought to nullify the election of Deputy Governor Dr. Olayide Owolabi Adelami over allegations of discrepancies in his name change, as well as challenging the legitimacy of Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the case.

Ajayi’s argument centered on the claim that Adelami, who previously had “Jackson” as his middle name while in secondary school, had changed it to “Owolabi” without proper documentation.

However, the Supreme Court found no legal basis to disqualify the deputy governor on these grounds, emphasizing that name changes, when properly documented, do not constitute electoral fraud or disqualification.

Reacting to the development, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of Ondo State, Dr. Olukayode Ajulo, SAN, OON, described the judgment as “a victory for democracy, the rule of law, and the good people of Ondo State.”

He emphasised that electoral disputes should be grounded in concrete evidence rather than technicalities that do not affect the credibility of an election.

Dr. Ajulo likened Governor Aiyedatiwa’s triumph to a testament of perseverance and divine vindication, stating that “just as truth always prevails over falsehood, justice has now been served.”

He commended the Governor for his unwavering focus on governance despite distractions and reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to the continued development of Ondo State.

“This is also a vindication and affirmation of the just ruling of the Federal High Court, Akure, Coram Hon Justice Oluwatoyin Adegoke, the verdict of the Court of Appeal, Akure, presided over by Hon. Justice Oyebisi Omoleye, Hon. Justice Hadiza Shagari and Justice Fadawu Umaru, these noble Justices demonstrated professionalism and integrity in their judgments and it is now affirmed by the Supreme Court.

Also Read

“I salute the esteemed Justices and commend the brilliant legal minds who stood firmly in defense of truth and justice. In particular, I acknowledge Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN, Charles Edosomwan, SAN, Tayo Oyetibo, SAN, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN, and Remi Olatubora, SAN, for their exceptional advocacy, as well as the legal representatives of the appellants.

“As I have stated previously, the courtroom is a battleground for legal reasoning, and every advocate who argues a case contributes to strengthening our democracy.

“Justice is best served when all sides are heard, and I deeply respect their dedication to upholding the sanctity of the legal process,” Dr. Ajulo concluded.

With this ruling, the Supreme Court has effectively put an end to the legal battle, reaffirming Governor Aiyedatiwa’s victory in the November 16, 2024, gubernatorial election.

The decision solidifies the legitimacy of the APC-led government in Ondo State, closing the chapter on the prolonged political legal tussle.

Post Views: 1