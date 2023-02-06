Breaking: Supreme Court declares Lawan APC candidate for Yobe North

The Supreme Court has declared the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress for Yobe North Senatorial District.

The judgment of the apex court was delivered in the early hours of Monday in favour of the President of the Senate.

In the majority judgment, the Supreme Court allowed the appeal filed by the APC against the initial candidate of the party for Yobe North Senatorial District, Bashir Machina.

Lawan came into the race for the senatorial ticket after he lost the presidential primaries of the APC to the eventual winner and candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Machina, who had earlier won the senatorial primaries, was expected to withdraw for Lawan, but he refused, vowing to fight it all the way.

More details on this news website soon.