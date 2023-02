The Supreme Court has begun sitting in the case on the controversial Naira swap policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The court had on February 8, 2023 fixed February 15, 2023 for hearing of the case brought by three States Governments.

The States Governments were those of Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara.

Justice John Inyang Okoro is leading a Seven-Man Panel of the apex court for the hearing.