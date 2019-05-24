The Supreme Court on Friday affirmed that Dr. Kayode Fayemi is the validly elected Governor of Ekiti State.

The Supreme Court in affirming the declaration of Fayemi as the governor of Ekiti State by the Independent National Electoral Commission, dismissed the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party and its governorship candidate, Kolapo Olusola-Eleka, challenging the outcome of the election.

The five-man panel of the Supreme Court, led by the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, unanimously held that the appeal challenging the outcome of the poll lacked merit.

Justice John Okoro, who read the lead judgment, affirmed the judgments of both the Ekiti State Election Petition Tribunal and the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal, which had both dismissed the petition challenging the outcome of the July 14, 2018 poll.

While Fayemi of the All Progressives Congress polled 197,459 votes, Olusola-Eleka scored 178,121 votes.