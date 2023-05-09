Breaking: Supreme Court affirms Adeleke as Governor of Osun

The Supreme Court on Tuesday affirmed the election of Ademola Adeleke as the Governor of Osun State.

The anticipated judgment was delivered on Tuesday afternoon by a five-member panel of the apex court in Abuja.

It held that the Court of Appeal correctly reinstated Adeleke as Governor of Osun State after the Osun State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal invalidated his declaration as winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Former Governor of Osun State and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Gboyega Oyetola, had dragged Adeleke, who flew the flag of the Peoples Democratic Party, to the Tribunal.

