Breaking: Supreme Court adjourns Naira swap suit for judgment

The Supreme Court has adjourned for judgment the suit filed by some States Governments on the Naira swap policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The Supreme Court adjourned the suit on Wednesday after listening to the arguments of the counsel to the parties.

The States Governments had dragged the Attorney General of the Federation to court over the February 10, 2023 deadline set by the Federal Government for the swap from old to new Naira notes.

The notes affected are N200, N500 and N1,000.

President Muhammadu Buhari has however said the old N200 should remain legal tender alongside the new N200, N500 and N1,000 notes.

After listening to all parties in the suit on Wednesday, the Supreme Court fixed March 3 for judgment.