Football

Breaking: Supersports to transmit AFCON matches live on DsTV, GoTV

Hassan MuazBy Updated:No Comments

Sports giants Supersports as from Saturday, will start transmitting African Nations Cup live matches from Cote d’Ivoire from Saturday.

A source told eagle online that the rights is not exclusive to Supersports. The rights are non-exclusive and will therefore be available on most bouquets on DSTV and GOtv.

Recall the National Television Authority, NTA early today announced its plan to also show the live matches.

