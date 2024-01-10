Breaking: Supersports to transmit AFCON matches live on DsTV, GoTV

Sports giants Supersports as from Saturday, will start transmitting African Nations Cup live matches from Cote d’Ivoire from Saturday.
A source told eagle online that the rights is not exclusive to Supersports. The rights are non-exclusive and will therefore be available on most bouquets on DSTV and GOtv.
Recall the National Television Authority, NTA early today announced its plan to also show the live matches.