Breaking: Super Falcons qualify for Paris 2024 Olympics

Nigeria’s Super Falcons have qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Falcons beat Bayana Bayana of South Africa 1-0 on aggregate in the two-legged encounter to seal qualification for the first time in 16 years.

The nine-time African champions defeated their South African rivals 1-0 in the first leg at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium on Friday before settling for a goalless draw in the return leg on Tuesday.

The game, played at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria, saw both sides attempt very few scoring chances, but it was Nigeria’s defence and goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie who kept the hosts at bay.

Efforts by captain Thembi Kgatlana to open scoring for the hosts in the second half proved abortive as Nigeria’s wall stood tall to defend their lead on the day.

The result means Nigeria secured the continent’s spot for the Olympics.

Meanwhile, Nigeria is in Group C alongside World Cup champions Spain, Japan and Brazil in the Games billed for July 26 to August 11 in France.