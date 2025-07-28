Breaking: Super Falcons arrive Nigeria after WAFCON victory + Video, photos

The Super Falcons have arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja after clinching their 10th continental title over the weekend.

The Super Falcons defeated the Atlas Lionesses of Morocco 3-2 in a thrilling final played at the stadium in Rabat, Morocco on Saturday night.

They came from a 2-0 deficit in the first half to upturn the table against their hosts.

The Nigeria’s senior women national football team was received at the airport by Governors Uba Sani of Kaduna State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, and Hope Uzodimma of Imo State.

The governors were there with several ministers and top officials of the National Sports Commission and Nigeria Football Federation.

