Breaking: Super Falcons arrive Nigeria after WAFCON victory in Morocco

The Super Falcons have arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, after clinching their 10th continental title over the weekend, defeating host nation Morocco’s Atlas Lionesses in a thrilling final held in Rabat, Morocco.

The Nigeria’s Senior women’s national football team were received by Governors Uba Sani of Kaduna State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, and Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, alongside several federal ministers, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

More details coming….

