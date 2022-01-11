Subscribe
Football

BREAKING: Super Eagles with a good start, defeat Egypt 1-0

By

Nigeria Super Eagles in their first match defeated the Pharaoh of Egypt 1-0  Tuesday evening in the ongoing AFCON championship in Cameroon.

The 20-minute loan goal from versatile Kelechi Ihenacho who skillfully converted into a goal from another team mate, after a defensive flaw by Mohammad Salah led team.
The Nigeria side played well – with a good tackling and striking show, but lost many chances in a game that witnessed many substitution on the Nigeria side.

Super Eagles are playing Sudan on Saturday Jan 15 in their next game.

