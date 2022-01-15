Breaking: Super Eagles v Sudan: Eguavoen retains Egypt starting line up

Super Eagles Interim Manager, Augustine Eguavoen, has retained the starting line up against the Pharaohs of Egypts for this evening tie against Sudan in Garoua in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The match against the Sudanese will be the second for the Super Eagles in Group D, having won the first by a lone goal against Egypt.

Nigeria’s hero and the Man of the Match award winner against Egypt, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Taiwo Awoniyi will lead the Super Eagles attack.

Eguavoen also kept Joe Aribo, Wilfred Ndidi, Moses Simon and Samuel Chukwueze in the midfield, while the defence will be spearheaded by William Troost Ekong, with Ola Aina, Zaidu Sanusi and Kenneth Omeruo assisting him.

Maduka Okoye will be in goal for Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Jamilu Collins, Semi Ajayi, Ahmed Musa, Frank Onyeka, Henry Onyekuru, Chidera Ejuke, Daniel Akpeyi, Alex Iwobi, Chidozie Awaziem Tyronne Ebuehi, Francis Uzoho, Sadiq Umar, Kelechi Nwakali, Olisa Ndah, John Noble and Peter Olayinka will start the game from the bench.

South Africa’s Victor Gomes will officiate the match and will be assisted by Zakhele Siwela and Jerson Santos from Angola.

The tie is slated to kick off at 5pm Nigeria time.