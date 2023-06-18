Breaking: Super Eagles punch AFCON 2023 ticket

Former African champions, Nigeria’s Super Eagles, have qualified for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

This was courtesy a 3-2 win over the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone at the Samuel Doe Stadium in Monrovia on Sunday.

Victor Osimhen grabbed a first half brace, but the hosts came back into the game by drawing level.

Super substitute Kelechi Iheanacho however tapped a low cross from Zaidu Sanusi to restore Nigeria’s hope in the last minute of the tie.

Nigeria returned to the top spot of the table with 12 points ahead of close rivals Guinea Bissau with 10 points.

The Jose Peseiro’s lads will host São Tomé and Príncipe in their final group game on September 4.