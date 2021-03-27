The Super Eagles have emerged victorious at the match against the Squirrels in Port Novo, Benin Republic.
The goal came at the 93rd minute when Paul Onuachu nodded the ball into the net.
Details shortly…
The Super Eagles have emerged victorious at the match against the Squirrels in Port Novo, Benin Republic.
The goal came at the 93rd minute when Paul Onuachu nodded the ball into the net.
Details shortly…
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
© 2020 Premium Eagle Media Limited.
Comments 1