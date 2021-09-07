BREAKING: Super Eagles beat Cape Verde

The Super Eagles on Tuesday came back from a goal to defeat Cape Verde 2-1 in the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Cape Verde drew the first blood in the 17th minute with a well-taken shot after a striker found himself free with goalkeeper Maduka Okoye.

But Napoli striker Victor Osihmen equalised in the 32nd minute after a defensive blunder before Cape Verde conceded an own goal in the second half.

Nigeria have six points from two games in a group that include Central Africa Republic and Liberia.

