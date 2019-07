The Super Eagles on Wednesday defeated the Bafana Bafana of South Africa to head into the semifinal of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

The match in Egypt ended 2-1 in favour of Nigeria.

The Super Eagles will now face the Terenga Lions of Senegal in the semifinal.

The Lions had earlier in the day defeated the Squirrels of Benin Republic by a lone goal to become the first team to qualify for the semifinal.