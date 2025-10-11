Breaking: Super Eagles aircraft make emergency landing

The aircraft taking Nigeria’s Super Eagles from Polokwane, South Africa to Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, for their final World Cup qualifying match has made an emergency landing in Luanda, Angola.

The Value Jet aircraft conveying the team had made an initial stop in Luanda, Angola to refuel before embarking on the trip to Uyo in Nigeria.

But 25 minutes into the flight, the pilot made a u-turn to Luanda after a heavy crack on the aircraft’s wind shield distorted what had started as a smooth flight.

The players, officials and government delegates onboard have since disembarked the aircraft and await the air line operator’s swift response to the situation.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) confirmed the development in a statement issued by Ademola Olajire, its Director of Communications, on Saturday.

The same aircraft had flown part of the delegation to Polokwane on Thursday night, arriving on Friday morning.

The incident occurred after a refueling stop in Luanda, Angola.

According to the NFF, the aircraft developed a cracked windscreen mid-air after take-off from Luanda.

The pilot returned the plane safely to the airport in Luanda.

The aircraft had also used Luanda for refueling during previous trips to and from Bloemfontein for the Matchday 8 tie against South Africa.

The NFF said officials are working to resolve the situation.

Authorities involved include the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar; and Chief of Staff to the President, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

Efforts are ongoing to secure flight clearance for another aircraft to convey the team from Luanda to Uyo.