Breaking: Sunday Igboho diagnosed with likely kidney problem in Benin Republic prison — Lawyer

Yoruba activist, Sunday ‘Igboho’ Adeyemo, has reportedly been diagnosed with possible kidney or lungs illness.

This was revealed by one of his lawyers in an interview with BBC Yoruba.

Yomi Aliyyu, who is representing the activist, said Igboho developed the illness in Benin Republic prison custody.

According to him, the agitator has also been critically ill and rushed to the hospital for treatment.

He said, “Igboho was not diagnosed with this sickness before he was arrested in Cotonou. It was so critical that they had to rush him to the hospital.

“I can’t tell if he has been returned to the prison from the hospital but what I know is, he’s battling ill health and it seems his kidney and lungs are already being affected.

“Even though I cannot tell which part of his body the sickness has really affected, I know it has to do with his internal organs.”

Sources in the umbrella body of Yoruba self-determination groups, Ilana Omo Oodua, confirmed the development.

“Yes, he is ill and his kidney appears affected. We are not very sure yet. Another test result is expected for confirmation. We are working on that and I can assure you that he is in safe hands,” one of the sources said.

When contacted, the spokesperson for Ilana Oodua, Maxwell Adeleye, said, “Expect our reaction soon. But the government should be warned that nothing must happen to Igboho.”

Igboho is currently in a detention facility in Benin Republic. On July 1 2021, officials of the Department of State Services stormed the secessionist agitator’s Ibadan residence, killing 2 people and arresting a dozen of his aides. Igboho had managed to escape arrest, however, he was later apprehended in Cotonou, Benin Republic, on July 16, 2021, with his wife, while the pair were seeking to escape to Germany. He has since then been in detention.

Following the raid, Igboho sued the Federal Government and demanded ₦500 million as special damages for the damage done to his house and his car and another N500 billion as exemplary and aggravated damages. The court had awarded N20 billion against DSS for the “illegal” invasion of Igboo’s home in Ibadan on July 1.

Igboho also sought an order of the court directing the respondents to return all the items seized from the house.

He listed the items to include, N2 million cash, one thousand Euros, travel documents including international passports belonging to him and his family members, gold jewellery and wristwatches, mobile phones, and other items.