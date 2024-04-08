Breaking: Sultan declares Wednesday first day of Shawwal

The Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, has declared Wednesday as the first day of Shawwal 1445AH (Eid el Fitr Day).

The Sultan, the head of the Muslim community in Nigeria, said this as the moon was not sighted anywhere in Nigeria.

Abubakar said this on Monday after receiving the report of the Sultanate Council Advisory Committee on Religion and the National Moon Sighting Committee.

The committees in their reports stated that it had not received any report from the moon sighting committees across the country confirming the sighting of the new moon of Shawwal 1445AH on Monday, which was the 29th day of Ramadan 1445AH.

The statement said: “Tuesday 9th April 2024 is the 30th day of the month of Ramadan 1445AH.

“His Eminence, the Sultan after accepting the report, declared Wednesday 10th April 2024 as the first day of Shawwal 1445AH (Eid el Fitr Day) accordingly.”