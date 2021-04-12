The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs has announced that Ramadan will start in the country on April 13.

The NSCIA President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, announced this on Monday in a broadcast.

Meanwhile, the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan also starts on Tuesday in Saudi Arabia and most Arab countries.

Other Arab countries who have also announced that Ramadan will start on Tuesday include Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Qatar, Syria, Jordan, Palestine and Egypt.

During Ramadan, Muslims have to abstain from eating, drinking and smoking from dawn to sunset.