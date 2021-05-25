A suicide bomber was on Tuesday blown to pieces when a suicide vest he was wearing exploded on his body.

The incident happened in Afikpo town, Afikpo local government area of Ebonyi state.

A source in the area said the incident happened around 12noon.

“He made an attempt at entering Amaizu/ Amangballa Primary School but was turned back by the school security since he couldn’t justify his reason for visiting. He immediately started running inside a nearby bush before a big bang was heard,” the source said.

The source also said residents scampered for safety when the bomb exploded but reconvened at the scene of the incident few minutes after only to discover the suspected suicide bomber laying dead in the pull of his own blood.

The resident who noted that the incident happened close to the Eke Market Afikpo which is said to be the biggest market in the area hinted that there is tension and panic in the community.

It was gathered that the upper part of the suspected suicide bomber’s body was completely destroyed from the impact of the bomb.

Commissioner for Internal Security, Stanley Okoro confirmed the incident but noted that he was yet to get details if what happened.