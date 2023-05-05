Breaking: #Sudan: Three aircraft land in Egypt to evacuate Nigerians

Three aircraft from Nigeria have landed at Aswan International Airport in Egypt for the evacuation of Nigerians fleeing from the war in Sudan.

The National Emergency Management Agency made the cheering announcement on its Twitter handle on Thursday.

According to NEMA, the aircraft are those in the fleet of Taco Air, Azman Air and Max Air.

According to the emergency response agency, while Azman Air arrived earlier, Max Air place arrived at about 10pm on Thursday.

NEMA tweeted on its Twitter handle: “Two aircrafts with high capacity belonging to Max Air Ltd and Azman Air have departed Nigeria today to Aswan Egypt to airlift the remaining Nigerian citizens stranded in war torn Sudan and transported across border into Egypt for airlifting back home to Nigeria.

“Azman Air has arrived Aswan while Max Air will soon land at about 22Hours.

“In addition, a Sudan based Taco Aviation has also been engaged to airlift Nigeria citizens that have been moved to Port Sudan from the airport in the city.

“Bus movement of Nigerian citizens to the airport at Port Sudan have commenced.

“There, they will be profiled and board aircrafts provided by Taco aviation back to Nigeria.

“With Taco, Max Air and Azman Air aircrafts, there will be massive evacuation and reception tomorrow in Abuja.”

No fewer than 376 Nigerians arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Wednesday night.

They were ferried into Nigeria by Air Peace and Nigerian Air Force.