Breaking: Sudan: Nigerian students, families arrive at Port Sudan

Some Nigerians fleeing the war in Sudan have arrived at Port Sudan ahead of their journey home.

The cheering news was shared on Tuesday morning as other buses conveying Nigerians are expected at Port Sudan.

Arrangements have already been concluded by the Federal Government for their airlifting home by the Nigerian Air Force, Azman Air and Air Peace, with Air Peace offering its service free.

According to available information, the first batch of Nigerians being moved by the Federal Government from the war-torn Sudan to arrive in Port Sudan were the nine whose bus got spoilt along the way and had to sleep at an RSF checkpoint.

The Eagle Online recalls that the front tyre of one of the buses exploded close to the RSF checkpoint.

They then joined another bus sent by the transport company, which left nine places for them in the bus.

On their way, they learnt the rest of the students had been held up somewhere after the city of Atbara, but they were not affected as they proceeded to Port Sudan unhindered.

At Port Sudan, they met about 40 Nigerian students, some with their families.

These 40 students made their own arrangements to leave their accommodations and proceeded directly to Port Sudan.

They were said to be from Madani, a city south of Khartoum in neighbouring Jazeera State.

Those evacuated from Sudan by the Federal Government took off from Khartoum, the capital of Sudan.