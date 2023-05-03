Breaking: #Sudan: 27 more Nigerian buses arrive Port Sudan + Video

Twenty-seven buses bearing Nigerians fleeing from the war in Sudan have arrived in Port Sudan ahead of the airlifting of the evacuees to Nigeria.

The cheering news comes amid an earlier report by The Eagle Online that 449 Nigerians in Arqeen are to depart for Nigeria any moment from now.

The Nigerians had departed Arqeen border for Aswan International Airport in Egypt for airlifting to Abuja in the early hours of Wednesday.

They departed at about 5am Nigerian time after they were cleared by the Egyptian Immigration authorities, assisted by Nigerian officials.

According to available information, the first batch of evacuees, who left Arqeen border, are expected to drive for about five hours to Aswan International airport, where the aircraft of the Nigerian Air Force, C130, and Air Peace, are waiting to airlift them.

They were said to be about 449.

The reappointed Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, broke the latest news of arrivals in Port Sudan.

According to Dabiri-Erewa, the 27 buses arrived Port Sudan on Tuesday.

Based on earlier information, the buses take about 50 passengers each.

This means about another batch of over 1,400 Nigerians are safely in Port Sudan.

Earlier on Tuesday, 49 Nigerians, including 40 who made independent travel arrangements, had arrived Port Sudan.

Dabiri-Erewa, whose reappointment by President Muhammadu Buhari was made public on Tuesday, said: “#Sudan: More cheering news as 27 buses arrived Port Sudan safely yesterday.

|Hopefully looking forward to the first set of arrivals to Nigeria from Egypt today.”