Breaking: #Sudan: 131 Nigerians evacuated from Sudan arrive Nigeria

A total of 131 fleeing Nigerians being evacuated from the war ravaged Sudan have successfully landed in the country.

The Eagleonline source, when called upon confirmed the arrival, saying: “Yes, 131 arrived successfully with three of them having minor medical issues and had been rushed to the hospital to stabilise them”.

The Eagleonline had earlier reported Saturday morning that the fourth batch of the evacuated Nigerians from Sudan are on their way back to the country.

The evacuees board Tarco Airline, B737-300 flight.

They eft Port Sudan International Airport today, Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 7:20am local time.

The evacuees included 124 adults and seven infants.

The source told The Eagleonline that the estimated time of arrival from Port Sudan (PZU) to Juba, South Sudan (JUB) at 2hrs 50 min.

It was gathered that they will travel from JUB to ABV, for 03:30 minutes, bringing the total airtime to 7hrs 30min.

The Eagleonline source said that the flight is expected to arrive in Abuja around 1:30pm to 2pm Nigerian time.