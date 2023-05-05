Breaking: #Sudan: 130 Nigerians evacuated from Egypt land in Abuja

The 130 Nigerians who left Egypt in the early hours of Friday have landed in Abuja.

The evacuees, fleeing from the war in Sudan, arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at about 3:50pm.

They were flown into the country by a flight operated by Tarco Air.

They had departed the Port Sudan International Airport in Egypt at about 8am local time.

They had a stopover in South Sudan, specifically at Juba International Airport.

Officials of the Federal Government were on hand to received the evacuees made up of 128 females and two males.

They were still in the process of disembarking as at press time.