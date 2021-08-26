Breaking: Stella Oduah defects to APC ahead of Anambra governorship poll

Ahead of the Anambra governorship election, Senator Stella Oduah on Thursday defected to the All Progressive Congress.

Senator Oduah joined APC after a brief meeting with the chairman, Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Mai Malama Buni, in Abuja.

Addressing newsmen, Oduah said her decision to leave the PDP for APC was dictated by the need to engage in progressive politics for her constituency and the people of Anambra State.

It was learnt that Chairman, APC Campaign Committee on Anambra Election, Governor Hope Uzodinma, facilitated defection of Senator Oduah to APC.