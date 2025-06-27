Breaking: Speed Darlington declared wanted for rape, cyberbullying

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has declared embattled Nigerian singer and social media sensation, Darlington Okoye, aka Speed Darlington, wanted over alleged offences including rape, cyberbullying, and cyberstalking.

The agency announced this via its official Instagram handle @officialnaptip on Friday.

“WANTED BY NAPTIP. Darlington Okoye, aka Speed Darlington, is wanted in connection with alleged offences including rape, cyberbullying, and cyberstalking.

“Anyone with credible information on his whereabouts is urged to contact NAPTIP immediately. Call: 07030000203, info@naptip.gov.ng,” the statement read.

NAPTIP had earlier invited the musician for questioning following his claim of having sex with a 15-year-old girl during a live Instagram video, but he failed to honour the agency’s invitation.

In a letter signed by the agency’s Head of Cybercrime Response Team, Ngamaraju Mangzha, in May, NAPTIP asked the singer to appear at its Abuja head office at 09:00 a.m. on May 30, 2025, but the singer failed to show up at the agency’s Wuse Zone 5 office.

Later, NAPTIP said it received an official response from Okoye, who claimed he could not visit.

He insisted on appearing on June 26.

In his response, Okoye said, “Hello, I will not be able to come in today. This is very sudden and urgent for me. I already have commitments and responsibilities.

“I suggest you reschedule for next month, June 26. I will be in Abuja that day.”

It was however learnt that the singer failed to appear at NAPTIP’s headquarters on June 26.

