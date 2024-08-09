Speaker appoints members to Joint Senate/House Committee on petroleum industry probe

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has appointed new Members to the Joint Senate/House Committee tasked with investigating alleged economic sabotage within the petroleum industry:

Rep Akin Rotimi Jr., Spokesman for House of Representatives, made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja seen by The Eagle Online.

The appointed members, according to the statement, include Hon. Prof. Julius Inhovbere (Co-Chairman/House Leader), Hon. Iduma Ighariwey, (Member), Hon. Gboyega N. Isiaka (Member), Hon. Sada Soli (Member), Hon. Fatima Talba (Member), Hon. Tunji Raheem, Member, Hon. Patrick Umoh (Member).

“The urgency and importance of this matter have necessitated close collaboration between the Senate and the House of Representatives.

“This new structure aims to ensure synergy, a holistic approach to addressing the issues, and ease of administrative coordination, resulting in a harmonized and efficient investigation.

“The Committee is expected to commence its duties immediately, with a clear mandate to ensure accountability and transparency in the sector.”

