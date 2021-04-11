Governors of the South-East region are currently holding a meeting on Sunday in Owerri, the Imo State capital over the security issue in the region.

Navy and Air Force Commanders, the Inspector-General of Police, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and other stakeholders are reportedly expected to be present at the meeting.

This was confirmed by the Chief Press Secretary to Imo State Governor, Oguike Nwachuku.

Also, the Imo State Government confirmed the meeting via a tweet, saying “Southeast Security Summit currently ongoing at Owerri, Imo State. All 5 South-East Governors present at the meeting.”

The meeting holds days after gunmen attacked the Owerri Custodial Centre, freeing 1,884 inmates. The Imo State Police Command was also attacked by gunmen who set several vehicles ablaze on the same day.