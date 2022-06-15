Breaking: Soldiers find abducted Chibok schoolgirl in Borno

Troops of the 26 Task Force Brigade, on Tuesday, found one Mary Ngoshe, who, according to the Nigerian Army, is believed to be one of the kidnapped girls from Government Girls’ Secondary School, Chibok, in 2014.

Ngoshe, who was found with a child believed to be hers, was intercepted by the troops while on patrol around Ngoshe in Borno State.

This is contained in a tweet posted to the Nigerian Army’s verified Twitter page, @HQNigerianArmy, on Wednesday morning.

The tweet reads, “Troops of 26 Task Force Brigade on patrol around Ngoshe in Borno State on 14 June 2022 intercepted one Mrs Mary Ngoshe and her son. She is believed to be one of the abducted girls from GGSS Chibok in 2014. Further exploitation ongoing.”

