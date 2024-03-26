Breaking: Slain Delta soldiers: Nigerian Army fixes burial date.



The Nigerian Army has said soldiers killed in the Okuama community in Delta State are to be buried on Wednesday at the National Cemetery, Abuja.

The burial arrangement was disclosed in a statement posted on the Nigerian Army’s X handle on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the burial, slated to hold by 3pm, will have President Bola Tinubu as the Special Guest of Honour.

