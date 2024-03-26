Breaking: Slain Delta soldiers: Nigerian Army fixes burial date.

The Nigerian Army has said soldiers killed in the Okuama community in Delta State are to be buried on Wednesday at the National Cemetery, Abuja.
The burial arrangement was disclosed in a statement posted on the Nigerian Army’s X handle on Tuesday.
Also Read
- Ogun: 48 renounce cultism, surrender arms
- Why Very Dark Man has not been released by police, those who reported him – Lawyer
- Police neutralise three suspected armed robbers, nab one in Akwa Ibom
- Court remands man, 45, for allegedly abducting 13-year-old girl
- After decades of neglect, FG approves dualisation of Ado-Ikare Road
According to the statement, the burial, slated to hold by 3pm, will have President Bola Tinubu as the Special Guest of Honour.
More details on this news website soon.