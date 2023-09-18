Breaking: Shettima appoints Peter Obi’s running mate’s brother as aide

Vice President, Kashim Shettima has appointed the Spokesperson of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) Hakeem Baba-Ahmed as the special Adviser on Political issues.

Baba-Ahmed is the elder brother of Datti Baba-Ahmed, the running mate to the opposition Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi in the last general elections.

Baba-Ahmed, disclosed his new appointment in a post on his X handle on Monday, said he is honoured to be given the chance to help contribute to building the country.

He posted: “It is time to make it public that I have accepted the call to serve as Special Adviser (Political) to the VP,” Hakeem said.

“This is not the time for fence-sitting or criticism when you can be useful in turning the country round. I am honoured and humbled. Please pray for me & Nigeria.”

Recall that Baba-Ahmed was a former Chief of Staff to ex-Senate President, Bukola Saraki, from 2017 – 2019.