Breaking: Shake up in top hierarchy of FRSC

A major shake up in the top hierarchy of the Federal Road Safety Corps has been effected by the Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali Biu.

This was disclosed in a statement by Deputy Corps Public Education Officer, Corps Commander Charles Edem, on Tuesday.

According to the statement, Biu approved the redeployment of two Deputy Corps Marshals and one Assistant Corps Marshal to key Departments and Corps offices in order to give a boost to existing efforts of the Corps towards creating a safer motoring environment.

The redeployed senior officers: Deputy Corps Marshal Shehu Alkali Zaki, the erstwhile Deputy Corps Marshal in charge of Training Department, is to henceforth oversee the affairs of the Department of Operations, while the former Corps Public Education Officer, Deputy Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem, is to proceed as the DCM in charge of Training Department at the National Headquarters, Abuja.

In addition to the above, the Corps Marshal also approved the redeployment of the former Assistant Corps Marshal in charge of Command Administration and Strategies, Assistant Corps Marshal Jonas Agwu, to take over the administration of the Corps Public Education Office, hitherto held by Deputy Corps Marshal Kazeem.

You would recall that this redeployment of the outgoing Corps Public Education Officer, who was recently appointed Deputy Corps Marshal, marks his first deployment on the new rank.

The Corps Marshal expressed confidence in the capacity and experiences of the newly redeployed senior officers to deliver on their mandate as he charged them to bring their professional expertise for impactful leadership.

The redeployment is with effect from January 15, 2024, which marks the end of the ongoing Operation Zero Tolerance Special Patrol.