The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the posting/redeployment of Senior Police Officers in a massive shake up.

The development was contained in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Deputy Commissioner of Police Frank Mba, on Friday.

According to Mba, the redeployment followed the recent presidential approval for the reorganization of the Nigeria Police Force, which included the creation of an additional Department, the Directorate of Intelligence, expansion of the Police zonal structure from 12 to 17 and the creation of two additional Force Criminal Investigation Department.

In the wise, he said Adamu has posted/redeployed two Assistant Inspectors General of Police: Adeleye Olusola Oyebade and Ibrahim A. Lamorde, to the Department of Research and Planning and Directorate of Intelligence, FHQ, Abuja respectively.

Prior to this posting, Oyebade was a Directing Staff at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Jos, while Lamorde, a former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission was the AIG in-charge of Force Intelligence.

The IGP has equally ordered the positing of the following Senior Police Officers to the five new Police Zonal Commands as follows: AIG Zone 13, Ukpo-Dunukofia (Awka) – AIG Dan-Mallam Mohammed; AIG Zone 14 Katsina – AIG Rabiu Yusuf; AIG Zone 15 Maiduguri – AIG Lawal Ado; AIG Zone 16 Yenagoa – AIG Austine I. Agbonlahor; and AIG Zone 17 Akure – AIG David Oyebanji Folawiyo.

In the same vein, CP Asuquo A.A Amba, former Commissioner of Police, Ekiti State Command, takes charge as AIG of the new FCID Annex, Gombe; CP Olafimihan A. Adeoye, former CP Federal SARS, takes charge as the AIG FCID Annex, Enugu, while CP Uche J. Anozie, former CP Cross River State takes charge as AIG FCID Annex Lagos.

Mba said Adamu charged the affected Senior Officers to bring their wealth of experience to bear in their new places of assignment.

They are to ensure that policing is brought closer to the people and work with relevant stakeholders to tackle crime and improve on policing services across the country.

Mba said the postings/redeployments are with immediate effect.