Breaking: Shaibu begs Governor Obaseki for forgiveness

The Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, has tendered an unreserved apology to his boss, Governor Godwin Obaseki, over the crisis of confidence between them.

The Deputy Governor tendered the apology when he spoke with newsmen on Thursday at his residence in Benin.

Shaibu appealed to Obaseki to forgive him for their political differences.

He said: “I use this medium to appeal to Mr Governor, if there is anything that I don’t know that I have done, please forgive me so that we can develop our state together.

“We have just one year to go.

“We have been the envy of the entire country.

“So, Mr. Governor, if there is anything you feel that I have done, please I am sorry.

“I need us to work together to finish well and strong.”