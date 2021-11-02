Breaking: Senior lawyers meet Malami, demand probe of siege on Odili’s Abuja home

Senior lawyers in the country under the umbrella of the Body of Senior Advocate s of Nigeria (BOSAN) have met with the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami and demanded an immediate probe of last Friday’s siege on the Abuja home of Justice Mary Odili of the Supreme Court.

Awomolo told journalists, after the meeting that the group also plans to meet with the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) later in the day on the issues.

Dr. Umar Gwandu, the media aide to the AGF, said Malami, denied involvement of his office in the incident.

He said Malami has written relevant security agencies to investigate the development.

Details shortly…