Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu is dead.

Available information has it that the senator died in his residence at Apo Legislative Quarters in Abuja in the early hours of Wednesday.

He was 54.

It was gathered the representative of Imo North Senatorial District slumped and died while he was in the bathroom on Wednesday morning.

He was at Tuesday’s plenary session.

Uwajumogu was born on June 30, 1968 into the Uwajumogu family of Umuihi ihitte/Uboma Local Government Area in Okigwe Zone of Imo State.

He became the pioneer Chairman of the Social Democratic Party for Ihitte/Uboma LGA at age 25 in 1990.

He was a practical and devout Christian.

He is married to Chief Elleen and they are blessed with three children.